Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 29.0% from the May 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

SONVY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Sonova in a research note on Friday, May 12th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sonova from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $295.00.

SONVY stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $53.29. 4,655 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,064. Sonova has a fifty-two week low of $41.59 and a fifty-two week high of $73.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.85.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.6153 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is a boost from Sonova’s previous dividend of $0.55.

Sonova Holding AG manufactures and sells hearing care solutions for adults and children in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants segments. The Hearing Instruments segments engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and service of hearing instruments and related products, as well as wireless headsets, speech-enhanced hearables, and audiophile headphones under the Phonak, Unitron, Hansaton, and Sennheiser brand names; and audiological care services under the AudioNova, Audium, Audition Santé, Boots Hearingcare, Connect Hearing, Geers, Hansaton, Lapperre, Schoonenberg, and Triton Hearing brands.

