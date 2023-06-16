SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Shares Gap Up to $3.37

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.37, but opened at $3.49. SoundHound AI shares last traded at $3.34, with a volume of 4,535,701 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of SoundHound AI from $3.20 to $2.80 in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

SoundHound AI Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $787.53 million, a PE ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at SoundHound AI

SoundHound AI ( NASDAQ:SOUN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). The business had revenue of $6.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.00) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 984,303 shares in the company, valued at $3,071,025.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total value of $156,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 984,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,071,025.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence Marcus sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total transaction of $504,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 595,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,501,531.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 286,493 shares of company stock worth $738,960. 21.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SoundHound AI

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,074,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SoundHound AI by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,059,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 8,510 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of SoundHound AI by 1,238.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 13,626 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SoundHound AI by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,296,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 319,666 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. 8.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SoundHound AI

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions SoundHound AI, Inc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

