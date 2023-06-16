S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) EVP Dimitra Manis Sells 2,021 Shares of Stock

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total transaction of $780,651.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,759.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

S&P Global Stock Performance

S&P Global stock opened at $399.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $279.32 and a 1-year high of $401.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $361.12 and its 200 day moving average is $353.64.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.89 EPS. Research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of S&P Global

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.35%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,112,935,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 11,089.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,230,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $914,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210,296 shares in the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 21,669.8% in the 4th quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 1,700,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692,191 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $469,029,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,318,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,446,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,116 shares in the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SPGI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $434.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a report on Monday, March 6th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.00.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

