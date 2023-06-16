SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 3,464,326 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 0% from the previous session’s volume of 3,474,548 shares.The stock last traded at $344.23 and had previously closed at $344.77.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $335.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $334.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 284.0% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 96 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 30.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

