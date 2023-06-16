SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Acquired by Reston Wealth Management LLC

Reston Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 823,703 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,285 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for about 13.5% of Reston Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Reston Wealth Management LLC owned 0.18% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $24,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPDW. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 226.0% in the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock opened at $33.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.73. The stock has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $25.13 and a 1-year high of $33.68.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

