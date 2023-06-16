SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Stock Holdings Lowered by Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE reduced its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 820 shares during the quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 212.8% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $43.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.52. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $34.17 and a twelve month high of $43.37.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

