SpringBig Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBIG) Short Interest Up 61.3% in May

SpringBig Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBIG – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 547,700 shares, an increase of 61.3% from the May 15th total of 339,500 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 203,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

SpringBig Stock Performance

SpringBig stock remained flat at $0.52 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 227,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,846. The company has a market cap of $14.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.02, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. SpringBig has a twelve month low of $0.16 and a twelve month high of $3.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.66.

SpringBig (NASDAQ:SBIG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $7.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.25 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that SpringBig will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Transactions at SpringBig

Separately, Westpark Capital started coverage on SpringBig in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other news, CFO Paul Sykes bought 164,636 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.30 per share, for a total transaction of $49,390.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 261,743 shares in the company, valued at $78,522.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Paul Sykes acquired 164,636 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.30 per share, for a total transaction of $49,390.80. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 261,743 shares in the company, valued at $78,522.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Todd Harris acquired 658,544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.30 per share, for a total transaction of $197,563.20. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 728,503 shares in the company, valued at $218,550.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 920,498 shares of company stock worth $275,549. Company insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SpringBig

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. raised its holdings in SpringBig by 159.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 1,341,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 823,711 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in SpringBig during the 2nd quarter valued at $467,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in SpringBig during the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in SpringBig during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

SpringBig Company Profile

SpringBig Holdings, Inc operates a software platform that provides marketing and customer engagement services to cannabis dispensaries and brands in the United States and Canada. Its platform offers loyalty programs, rewards and offers, marketing automation, and communication services. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

Further Reading

