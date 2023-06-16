Springwater Special Situations Corp. (NASDAQ:SWSSU) Short Interest Down 50.0% in May

Springwater Special Situations Corp. (NASDAQ:SWSSU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the May 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.
Springwater Special Situations Price Performance
SWSSU remained flat at $10.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.59. Springwater Special Situations has a twelve month low of $9.45 and a twelve month high of $10.80.
About Springwater Special Situations
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Springwater Special Situations (SWSSU)
- Kroger Pulls Back To The Buy Zone
- Humana’s Fall Creates A Rare dip Buying Opportunity
- Deckers in Buy Zone, Propelled by Swift Pace of Hoka Sales
- After Hours Trading: How to Buy Stock After Hours When the Stock Market is Closed
- Tech Titans Propel QQQ: Is A Pullback Looming?
Receive News & Ratings for Springwater Special Situations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Springwater Special Situations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.