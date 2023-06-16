Springwater Special Situations Corp. (NASDAQ:SWSSU) Short Interest Down 50.0% in May

Springwater Special Situations Corp. (NASDAQ:SWSSU – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the May 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Springwater Special Situations Stock Performance

Springwater Special Situations stock remained flat at $10.59 during midday trading on Thursday. Springwater Special Situations has a 52-week low of $9.45 and a 52-week high of $10.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.59.

About Springwater Special Situations

Springwater Special Situations Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Springwater Special Situations Corp.

