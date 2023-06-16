SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAF) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.54

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAF – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.54 and traded as high as $7.63. SSAB AB (publ) shares last traded at $7.63, with a volume of 2,164 shares.

SSAB AB (publ) Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.55.

About SSAB AB (publ)

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in Sweden, Finland, Rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and advanced high-strength steel products.

