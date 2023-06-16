Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) Trading Down 2.7%

Shares of Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Rating) dropped 2.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.55 and last traded at $7.55. Approximately 115,564 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 791,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.76.
STGW has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Stagwell in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Stagwell in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Stagwell from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Stagwell in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Stagwell currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.83.
The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.61 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.
In other news, CEO Mark Jeffery Penn sold 304,577 shares of Stagwell stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $1,958,430.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,197,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,292,091.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Stagwell news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 101,526 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $652,812.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,980,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,184,955.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Jeffery Penn sold 304,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $1,958,430.11. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,197,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,292,091.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,734,257 shares of company stock worth $152,611,273. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Stagwell in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Stagwell by 75.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Stagwell in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Stagwell during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Stagwell in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.00% of the company’s stock.
Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Brand Performance Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including artificial intelligence (AI)-based communications technology, cookie-less data platforms for audience targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, specialty media solutions in the augmented reality space, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.
