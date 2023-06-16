Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) Trading Down 2.7%

Shares of Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Rating) dropped 2.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.55 and last traded at $7.55. Approximately 115,564 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 791,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STGW has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Stagwell in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Stagwell in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Stagwell from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Stagwell in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Stagwell currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.83.

Get Stagwell alerts:

Stagwell Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.61 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Insider Activity at Stagwell

Stagwell ( NASDAQ:STGW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.09). Stagwell had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of $622.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.26 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stagwell Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark Jeffery Penn sold 304,577 shares of Stagwell stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $1,958,430.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,197,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,292,091.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Stagwell news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 101,526 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $652,812.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,980,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,184,955.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Jeffery Penn sold 304,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $1,958,430.11. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,197,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,292,091.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,734,257 shares of company stock worth $152,611,273. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stagwell

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Stagwell in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Stagwell by 75.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Stagwell in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Stagwell during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Stagwell in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.00% of the company’s stock.

Stagwell Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Brand Performance Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including artificial intelligence (AI)-based communications technology, cookie-less data platforms for audience targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, specialty media solutions in the augmented reality space, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stagwell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stagwell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.