Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Short Interest Update

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 441,000 shares, a decrease of 21.2% from the May 15th total of 559,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 78.8 days.

OTCMKTS SCBFF remained flat at $8.14 during trading hours on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.92 and a 200 day moving average of $8.11. Standard Chartered has a one year low of $5.81 and a one year high of $9.54.

Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter. Standard Chartered had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 11.27%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Standard Chartered will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SCBFF. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Standard Chartered from GBX 565 ($7.07) to GBX 580 ($7.26) in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on Standard Chartered from GBX 900 ($11.26) to GBX 850 ($10.64) in a report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Standard Chartered from GBX 870 ($10.89) to GBX 805 ($10.07) in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Standard Chartered from GBX 750 ($9.38) to GBX 1,000 ($12.51) in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Standard Chartered from GBX 1,000 ($12.51) to GBX 970 ($12.14) in a report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

