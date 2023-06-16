Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Short Interest Update

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 441,000 shares, a decrease of 21.2% from the May 15th total of 559,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 78.8 days.
Standard Chartered Price Performance
OTCMKTS SCBFF remained flat at $8.14 during trading hours on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.92 and a 200 day moving average of $8.11. Standard Chartered has a one year low of $5.81 and a one year high of $9.54.
Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter. Standard Chartered had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 11.27%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Standard Chartered will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Standard Chartered
Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Standard Chartered (SCBFF)
