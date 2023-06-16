Standard Mercantile Acquisition (TSE:SMA) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.99

Standard Mercantile Acquisition Corp. (TSE:SMA – Get Rating) (NYSE:SMT)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.99 and traded as low as C$0.91. Standard Mercantile Acquisition shares last traded at C$0.91, with a volume of 500 shares changing hands.

Standard Mercantile Acquisition Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$6.59 million, a P/E ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.98.

Get Standard Mercantile Acquisition alerts:

Standard Mercantile Acquisition (TSE:SMA – Get Rating) (NYSE:SMT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 24th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.21 million for the quarter. Standard Mercantile Acquisition had a net margin of 80.84% and a return on equity of 4.84%.

About Standard Mercantile Acquisition

Trez Capital Senior Mortgage Investment Corporation is a fund of Trez Capital Limited Partnership.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Mercantile Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Mercantile Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.