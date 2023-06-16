Star Holdings (NASDAQ:STHO) Short Interest Update

Star Holdings (NASDAQ:STHO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 273,200 shares, a decline of 27.5% from the May 15th total of 376,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 252,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling at Star

In other Star news, CFO Brett Asnas sold 8,380 shares of Star stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total transaction of $136,007.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Star news, CAO Garett Rosenblum sold 4,580 shares of Star stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total transaction of $73,188.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,304.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brett Asnas sold 8,380 shares of Star stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total transaction of $136,007.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,743 shares of company stock worth $485,444.

Get Star alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Star

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STHO. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Star during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Star during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in Star during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Star during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Star during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000.

Star Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:STHO traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.15. The company had a trading volume of 131,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,335. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.08. Star has a one year low of $13.83 and a one year high of $20.79.

Star (NASDAQ:STHO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($6.81) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.79 million for the quarter.

About Star

(Get Rating)

Star Holdings engages in the non-ground lease related commercial real estate businesses in the United States. Its portfolio primarily comprises interest in the Asbury Park Waterfront and Magnolia Green residential development projects; and commercial real estate properties and loans that are marketed for sale or monetized.

Read More

