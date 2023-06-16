Starco Brands (OTCMKTS:STCB) Trading 8% Higher

Shares of Starco Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STCB – Get Rating) rose 8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14. Approximately 76,601 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 73,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

Starco Brands Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.15.

About Starco Brands

Starco Brands, Inc markets consumer products through retail and online in the United States. It offers products in various categories, including household cleaning, DIY/Hardware, paints, coatings and adhesives, household, hair care, disinfectants, automotive, motorcycle, arts and crafts, personal care cosmetics, personal care FDA, sun care, food, cooking oils, beverages and spirits, and wine under the Winona, Whipshots, and Breathe brand names.

