Steakholder Foods Ltd. (NASDAQ:STKH) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Steakholder Foods Ltd. (NASDAQ:STKH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,200 shares, a decline of 63.9% from the May 15th total of 103,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 166,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Steakholder Foods Stock Performance
Shares of STKH stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $0.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,513. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.77 and its 200-day moving average is $0.89. Steakholder Foods has a fifty-two week low of $0.56 and a fifty-two week high of $4.38. The company has a market capitalization of $9.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.39.
Steakholder Foods (NASDAQ:STKH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 5th. The company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Steakholder Foods will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Steakholder Foods
Steakholder Foods Company Profile
Steakholder Foods Ltd., a deep-tech food company, engages in the development of cultivated meat technologies to manufacture cultivated meat without animal slaughter. The company develops a three-dimensional bioprinter to deposit layers of differentiated stem cells, scaffolding, and cell nutrients in a three-dimensional form of structured cultured meat.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Steakholder Foods (STKH)
- Kroger Pulls Back To The Buy Zone
- Humana’s Fall Creates A Rare dip Buying Opportunity
- Deckers in Buy Zone, Propelled by Swift Pace of Hoka Sales
- After Hours Trading: How to Buy Stock After Hours When the Stock Market is Closed
- Tech Titans Propel QQQ: Is A Pullback Looming?
Receive News & Ratings for Steakholder Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steakholder Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.