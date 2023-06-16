Steakholder Foods Ltd. (NASDAQ:STKH) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Steakholder Foods Ltd. (NASDAQ:STKH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,200 shares, a decline of 63.9% from the May 15th total of 103,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 166,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Steakholder Foods Stock Performance

Shares of STKH stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $0.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,513. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.77 and its 200-day moving average is $0.89. Steakholder Foods has a fifty-two week low of $0.56 and a fifty-two week high of $4.38. The company has a market capitalization of $9.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.39.

Steakholder Foods (NASDAQ:STKH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 5th. The company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Steakholder Foods will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Steakholder Foods

Steakholder Foods Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Steakholder Foods during the first quarter worth about $274,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Steakholder Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Steakholder Foods during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Steakholder Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors own 8.11% of the company’s stock.

Steakholder Foods Ltd., a deep-tech food company, engages in the development of cultivated meat technologies to manufacture cultivated meat without animal slaughter. The company develops a three-dimensional bioprinter to deposit layers of differentiated stem cells, scaffolding, and cell nutrients in a three-dimensional form of structured cultured meat.

