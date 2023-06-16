Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.78-4.82 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.02.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have weighed in on STLD. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Steel Dynamics from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group dropped their target price on Steel Dynamics from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered Steel Dynamics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an underweight rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $107.63.
Steel Dynamics Trading Up 1.2 %
NASDAQ:STLD opened at $105.96 on Friday. Steel Dynamics has a 1 year low of $62.44 and a 1 year high of $136.46. The stock has a market cap of $17.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.76 and a 200-day moving average of $108.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 4.15.
Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.05%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Steel Dynamics during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 94.0% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 11,205.0% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 4,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 0.7% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 22,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.
Steel Dynamics Company Profile
Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.
Featured Articles
