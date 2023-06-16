Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Gap Down to $105.96

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $105.96, but opened at $103.41. Steel Dynamics shares last traded at $103.74, with a volume of 653,091 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Steel Dynamics from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.63.

Steel Dynamics Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 4.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.45.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The basic materials company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.20. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 47.68%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.02 earnings per share. Steel Dynamics’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 16.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.05%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Steel Dynamics

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 111.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,498,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $282,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,499 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 895.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,347,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,028,000 after buying an additional 1,211,848 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,182,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $407,985,000 after buying an additional 994,643 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $90,665,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,207,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $771,198,000 after acquiring an additional 800,656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

Further Reading

