Steem Trading 11.2% Lower This Week (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 16th. Steem has a total market capitalization of $68.24 million and $4.12 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Steem has traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Steem coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000614 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Steem alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25,476.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.81 or 0.00293661 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00013739 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.93 or 0.00533557 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00058190 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.76 or 0.00407276 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003918 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Steem Profile

Steem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 436,597,657 coins. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official website is steem.com. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Steem Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Steem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Steem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.