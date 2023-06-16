Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.B) Stock Price Up 3.8%

Shares of Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.B – Get Rating) shot up 3.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$5.50 and last traded at C$5.50. 1,003 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 1,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.30.

Stingray Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$383.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.66 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.46.

About Stingray Group

Stingray Group Inc provides business-to-business multi-platform music, and in-store music and video solutions to businesses and individuals worldwide. The company offers Stingray Music, which delivers music products and services on television (TV), Web, and mobile; Stingray Lite TV, a TV channel for pop music videos; Stingray iConcerts, a TV channel and an on-demand video service; Stingray Brava, a TV channel that provides operas and ballets, classical music performances, and local content; Stingray DJAZZ, a TV channel that features jazz concerts, films, portraits, and documentaries; Stingray Ambiance 4K, an ultra-high definition channel; and Stingray Karaoke that offers videos over the Internet and TV for TV service providers, as well as directly to consumers.

