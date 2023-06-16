Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Humana (NYSE:HUM)

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders acquired 4,791 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 35% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,552 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HUM shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Humana in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $597.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Humana from $625.00 to $576.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Humana from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. SVB Securities cut their target price on shares of Humana from $640.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Humana from $620.00 to $637.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $599.72.

Insider Activity at Humana

In other news, CFO Susan M. Diamond sold 4,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.28, for a total value of $2,187,219.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,806.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Humana

Humana Trading Down 2.8 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HUM. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Humana by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Humana by 0.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Humana by 0.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Humana by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Humana by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 29,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,971,000 after buying an additional 5,964 shares during the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HUM traded down $12.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $451.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,354,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,037,840. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $514.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $507.28. The stock has a market cap of $56.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.72. Humana has a 52 week low of $422.62 and a 52 week high of $571.30.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $9.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.25 by $0.13. Humana had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $26.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Humana will post 28.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.38%.

About Humana

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the Insurance and CenterWell segments. The Insurance segment consists of Medicare benefits, marketed to individuals or directly via group Medicare accounts, as well as contract with CMS to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition, or LI-NET, prescription drug plan program and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible demonstration, and Long-Term Support Services benefits, which refer to as state-based contracts.

