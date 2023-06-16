Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Dollar General (NYSE:DG)

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 9,812 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 41% compared to the typical volume of 6,962 call options.

Dollar General Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DG traded up $1.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $163.68. The company had a trading volume of 3,494,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,362,539. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $202.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $220.71. Dollar General has a fifty-two week low of $151.27 and a fifty-two week high of $261.59.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($0.04). Dollar General had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The company had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dollar General will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Dollar General

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 10th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.24%.

In other news, Director Michael M. Calbert bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $155.25 per share, for a total transaction of $388,125.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 116,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,114,880.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Michael M. Calbert acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $155.25 per share, for a total transaction of $388,125.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 116,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,114,880.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Timothy I. Mcguire acquired 3,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $202.00 per share, with a total value of $717,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,008. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 7,550 shares of company stock worth $1,342,015 in the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dollar General

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 447.4% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DG shares. Piper Jaffray Companies cut Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. OTR Global raised Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Dollar General from $230.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price (down previously from $250.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.14.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

