StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Ampio Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 3.2 %
Shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.26 on Tuesday. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.18 and a twelve month high of $3.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.27.
Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter.
Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of therapies to treat prevalent inflammatory conditions. Its product pipeline includes new uses for approved drugs and new molecular entities for important therapeutic areas, including metabolic disease, eye disease, kidney disease, inflammation and sexual dysfunction and CNS disease.
