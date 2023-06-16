StockNews.com Downgrades Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Flowers Foods from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd.

Flowers Foods Stock Up 0.1 %

Flowers Foods stock opened at $24.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 0.41. Flowers Foods has a 52 week low of $24.35 and a 52 week high of $30.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Flowers Foods Increases Dividend

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 4.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Flowers Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLO. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 2,563.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 14,174,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,388,000 after acquiring an additional 13,642,655 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Flowers Foods by 206.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,286,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,823,000 after buying an additional 11,637,370 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its stake in Flowers Foods by 3,245.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 6,849,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,843,000 after buying an additional 6,644,368 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Flowers Foods by 59,422.9% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,047,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,848,000 after buying an additional 2,044,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Flowers Foods by 6,186.6% during the 4th quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,406,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,526,000 after buying an additional 1,384,560 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

