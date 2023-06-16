StockNews.com Downgrades Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday.

Omega Flex Stock Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ OFLX opened at $109.74 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $107.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.30 and a beta of 0.55. Omega Flex has a 52 week low of $77.28 and a 52 week high of $128.51.

Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. Omega Flex had a return on equity of 34.42% and a net margin of 19.26%. The business had revenue of $29.99 million during the quarter.

Omega Flex Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Omega Flex

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. This is an increase from Omega Flex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 23rd. Omega Flex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.01%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Omega Flex in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Omega Flex by 40.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 40,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,486,000 after acquiring an additional 11,558 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Omega Flex by 27.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Omega Flex by 2.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omega Flex by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. 38.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Omega Flex

Omega Flex, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of flexible metal hose and accessories. It offers products to numerous industries, such as steel production, fuel-handling, semiconductor, medical, pharmaceutical, petrochemical, residential and commercial construction, and power generation. Its products include TracPipe CounterStrike, DoubleTrac, Def-Trac, industrial, and Meditrac.

