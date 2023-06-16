StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.4 %

CASI opened at $2.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.44 million and a PE ratio of -0.73. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.45 and a 1 year high of $4.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.20.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.26 million for the quarter. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 72.23% and a negative net margin of 90.65%. Equities analysts forecast that CASI Pharmaceuticals will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CASI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CASI. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 112,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 31,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 57,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 23,758 shares during the last quarter. 14.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics and pharmaceutical products. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

