StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
CASI Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.4 %
CASI opened at $2.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.44 million and a PE ratio of -0.73. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.45 and a 1 year high of $4.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.20.
CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.26 million for the quarter. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 72.23% and a negative net margin of 90.65%. Equities analysts forecast that CASI Pharmaceuticals will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics and pharmaceutical products. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.
