StockNews.com Lowers Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) to Sell

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $76.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $74.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.71.

Tandem Diabetes Care Stock Performance

Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.21. 706,547 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,226,896. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 12 month low of $23.60 and a 12 month high of $70.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 4.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 0.93.

Insider Activity

Tandem Diabetes Care ( NASDAQ:TNDM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.07). Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 17.77% and a negative net margin of 25.64%. The firm had revenue of $169.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.59 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dick Allen purchased 10,000 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.47 per share, for a total transaction of $294,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,681.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Leigh Vosseller purchased 3,015 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.77 per share, for a total transaction of $98,801.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,478.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dick Allen purchased 10,000 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.47 per share, with a total value of $294,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,205 shares in the company, valued at $359,681.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 522.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the first quarter worth $27,000. State of Wyoming grew its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 821 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 841 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. 96.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

