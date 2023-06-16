Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. Has $1.78 Million Stock Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,625 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $1,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WSM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,499,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,408,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $204,292,000 after purchasing an additional 273,424 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 90.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 462,068 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,101,000 after purchasing an additional 219,258 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 815,713 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $93,742,000 after acquiring an additional 213,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 294.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 262,866 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,209,000 after acquiring an additional 196,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.49% of the company’s stock.
Williams-Sonoma Price Performance
Shares of Williams-Sonoma stock traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $126.19. The company had a trading volume of 93,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,044,015. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a one year low of $106.66 and a one year high of $176.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.86. The firm has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.61.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have recently commented on WSM. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $127.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $151.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.69.
Williams-Sonoma Company Profile
Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Williams-Sonoma (WSM)
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
- 2 Small-Caps With Large-Cap Potential
- Surgical Centers, Med-Tech Stocks Up On Pent-Up Surgical Demand
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.