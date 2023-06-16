Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. Has $7.02 Million Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,768 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. General Dynamics comprises about 3.4% of Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $7,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Graypoint LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 9,736 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in General Dynamics by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,853 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:GD traded up $1.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $216.90. 307,948 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,209,455. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $215.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.71. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $202.35 and a 1 year high of $256.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.84.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.08. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 43.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on GD shares. William Blair began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on General Dynamics from $268.00 to $242.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on General Dynamics from $239.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.69.

Insider Activity

In other General Dynamics news, Director Mark Malcolm acquired 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $214.47 per share, with a total value of $1,008,009.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,009. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

