Stonehearth Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,549 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Stonehearth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,628 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,549 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises 7.0% of Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF worth $12,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 143.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after buying an additional 6,389 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $397,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 49,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,634,000 after buying an additional 3,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 465,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,686,000 after buying an additional 18,557 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS:QUAL traded up $1.56 on Friday, hitting $133.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,326,939 shares. The stock has a market cap of $30.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.73.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

