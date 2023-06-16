Stonehearth Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 4,294 iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Stonehearth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mariner LLC increased its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 5,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC increased its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC now owns 10,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 5,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

AOR traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,974. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.40. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 52-week low of $43.57 and a 52-week high of $51.76.

About iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

