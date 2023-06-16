Stonehearth Capital Management LLC Has $248,000 Holdings in DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DBND)

Stonehearth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DBND – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,314 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC owned 0.36% of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DBND. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co bought a new position in DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $5,643,000. Seascape Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $7,675,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,975,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its position in DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 210,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,552,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $247,000.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DBND traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,421. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.38. DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $44.21 and a 12-month high of $48.97.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF Company Profile

The DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF (DBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, fixed income fund comprised of securities from corporate and government issuers, with various credit ratings, and a dollar-weighted average effective portfolio duration of two to eight years.

