Stonehearth Capital Management LLC Sells 1,974 Shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP)

Stonehearth Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,974 shares during the quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF worth $656,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 121.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 6,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period.

Shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.11. 1,752 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,442. Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $35.94 and a 1-year high of $38.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.05.

The Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (HMOP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively-managed to provide current income and long-term total return from a broad portfolio of municipal bonds. HMOP was launched on Dec 13, 2017 and is managed by Hartford.

