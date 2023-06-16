Stonehearth Capital Management LLC Sells 941 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Stonehearth Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 941 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 0.9% of Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 86.4% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 12,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 5,574 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $809,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $833,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $0.40 on Friday, reaching $142.82. 341,408 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,291,025. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $122.54 and a 52 week high of $147.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $138.49 and a 200 day moving average of $139.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

