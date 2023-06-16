Stratis Hits Market Capitalization of $60.34 Million (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. In the last week, Stratis has traded 11.5% lower against the dollar. One Stratis coin can currently be bought for $0.40 or 0.00001525 BTC on exchanges. Stratis has a market capitalization of $60.34 million and approximately $853,103.88 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,717.39 or 0.06518760 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001000 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00043877 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00033214 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00017263 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00015181 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000201 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00004618 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000443 BTC.

Stratis Coin Profile

Stratis (CRYPTO:STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 150,209,721 coins. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news.

Buying and Selling Stratis

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis is a cryptocurrency that is used to create custom blockchains for businesses. The Stratis Platform offers a one-click deployment system for custom blockchains that can be tailored to the specific needs of companies. Stratis can also help businesses deploy the best blockchain for their needs. On November 12, 2020, Stratis launched a new blockchain called STRAX, which allows for more agile development and deployment of decentralized finance (DeFi) based smart contracts. The new blockchain also includes several enhancements to the platform, including block reward increase, reduced block time, and increased capacity for data storage. The distribution of STRAX was performed automatically for those who participated in the initial token swap period, while later requests will require additional manual verification.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

