Strike Market Cap Hits $37.46 Million (STRK)

Strike (STRK) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 16th. In the last seven days, Strike has traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Strike has a market cap of $37.46 million and approximately $1.55 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Strike token can currently be bought for approximately $9.98 or 0.00037909 BTC on popular exchanges.

Strike Profile

Strike Profile

Strike’s genesis date was March 29th, 2021. Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,754,255 tokens. Strike’s official Twitter account is @strikefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Strike is medium.com/strikefinance. The official website for Strike is strike.org.

Buying and Selling Strike

According to CryptoCompare, “Strike is an autonomous and decentralized money market that enables variable-based rates for supplying digital asset collaterals to the protocol and for borrowing digital assets from the protocol with over-collateralized assets.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Strike should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Strike using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

