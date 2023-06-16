Strong Hits Market Cap of $707,457.54 (STRONG)

Strong (STRONG) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 16th. Strong has a market cap of $707,457.54 and approximately $65,504.98 worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Strong token can now be purchased for approximately $5.12 or 0.00020083 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Strong has traded down 15.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Strong alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001311 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About Strong

Strong was first traded on August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 tokens and its circulating supply is 138,269 tokens. Strong’s official Twitter account is @strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Strong is strongblock.io. Strong’s official message board is medium.com/@strongblockio.

Buying and Selling Strong

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience.”

