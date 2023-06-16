Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group decreased its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 42.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,488 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,093 shares during the quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in Stryker were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

SYK opened at $295.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $112.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $286.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $269.04. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $188.84 and a twelve month high of $306.56.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.67%.

SYK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Stryker from $288.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. BTIG Research increased their target price on Stryker from $299.00 to $313.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Stryker from $290.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Stryker from $320.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $275.00 to $336.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $302.00.

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total transaction of $139,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,559.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total value of $139,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,559.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $286,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,562. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

