Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Hits New 52-Week High at $9.78

Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.78 and last traded at $9.64, with a volume of 39086 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.46.

Subaru Trading Down 0.8 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.08. The company has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.62.

Institutional Trading of Subaru

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beddow Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Subaru by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 23,508 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Subaru during the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Subaru in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Subaru by 179.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter.

Subaru Company Profile

Subaru Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles and aerospace products in Japan, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aerospace, and Others. The company manufactures, sells, and repairs passenger cars and their components, aircrafts, aerospace-related machinery, and related components; and rents and manages real estate properties.

