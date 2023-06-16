Substratum (SUB) One Day Volume Hits $10.76

Substratum (SUB) traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 16th. During the last seven days, Substratum has traded 21.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Substratum token can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Substratum has a total market cap of $226,082.92 and $10.76 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00005349 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00018248 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00018338 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00015550 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25,570.58 or 1.00005401 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002572 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000075 BTC.

About Substratum

Substratum is a token. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00047833 USD and is down -9.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

