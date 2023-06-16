Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUMCF) Short Interest Update

Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUMCF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,804,500 shares, a growth of 21.9% from the May 15th total of 1,480,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Sumco Stock Performance

Shares of SUMCF stock remained flat at 13.85 during trading hours on Friday. Sumco has a twelve month low of 11.93 and a twelve month high of 14.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of 14.16 and a 200 day moving average of 14.22.

Sumco Company Profile

Sumco Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry primarily in Japan, the United States, China, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. It provides monocrystalline ingots, as well as polished, annealed, epitaxial, junction isolated, silicon-on-insulator, and reclaimed polished wafers.

