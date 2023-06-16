Sumedh S. Thakar Sells 5,005 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Stock

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.20, for a total value of $646,646.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 164,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,304,434. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Qualys Trading Down 0.5 %

QLYS stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $131.01. The stock had a trading volume of 629,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,349. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.85. Qualys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.10 and a 52 week high of $162.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.57 and a beta of 0.63.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.15. Qualys had a return on equity of 34.13% and a net margin of 22.03%. The firm had revenue of $130.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.60 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Qualys by 63.2% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,449 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 7,147 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in Qualys by 32.8% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 28,196 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,666,000 after acquiring an additional 6,968 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Qualys during the first quarter worth $399,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 11.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 281,653 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,620,000 after buying an additional 29,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 6.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 192,915 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,082,000 after buying an additional 12,077 shares in the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QLYS has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Qualys from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. William Blair initiated coverage on Qualys in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Qualys in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Qualys in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Qualys from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.33.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

