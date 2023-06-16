Sumitomo Co. (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Sumitomo Co. (OTCMKTS:SSUMY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a drop of 33.8% from the May 15th total of 20,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Sumitomo Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of SSUMY traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.89. 64,776 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,519. Sumitomo has a twelve month low of $12.41 and a twelve month high of $22.14. The stock has a market cap of $26.93 billion, a PE ratio of 6.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

About Sumitomo

Sumitomo Corporation engages in general trading business worldwide. It operates through six segments: Metal Products; Transportation & Construction Systems; Infrastructure; Media & Digital; Living Related & Real Estate; and Mineral Resources, Energy, Chemical & Electronics. The company provides steel sheets and tubular products; and manufactures, leases, sells, services, and finances ships, aircrafts, motor vehicles, construction equipment, and components and parts.

