Sumitomo Co. (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Sumitomo Co. (OTCMKTS:SSUMY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a drop of 33.8% from the May 15th total of 20,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Sumitomo Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of SSUMY traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.89. 64,776 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,519. Sumitomo has a twelve month low of $12.41 and a twelve month high of $22.14. The stock has a market cap of $26.93 billion, a PE ratio of 6.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.
About Sumitomo
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sumitomo (SSUMY)
- Kroger Pulls Back To The Buy Zone
- Humana’s Fall Creates A Rare dip Buying Opportunity
- Deckers in Buy Zone, Propelled by Swift Pace of Hoka Sales
- After Hours Trading: How to Buy Stock After Hours When the Stock Market is Closed
- Tech Titans Propel QQQ: Is A Pullback Looming?
Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.