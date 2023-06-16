Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) COO Sells $44,220.55 in Stock

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) COO Gregory A. Mays sold 2,255 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total transaction of $44,220.55. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 32,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,168.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Sun Country Airlines Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SNCY opened at $19.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 1.46. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.25 and a 1-year high of $23.55.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $294.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.05 million. Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The company’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sun Country Airlines

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNCY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sun Country Airlines during the first quarter worth approximately $253,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Sun Country Airlines by 31.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Sun Country Airlines by 4.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 123,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,240,000 after purchasing an additional 5,496 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Sun Country Airlines by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 6,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Sun Country Airlines by 18.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 5,128 shares during the last quarter.

SNCY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $21.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sun Country Airlines from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.78.

About Sun Country Airlines

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 48 aircraft, including 36 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

