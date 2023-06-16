Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a buy rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Superior Drilling Products in a research note on Monday, March 13th.

Superior Drilling Products Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of NYSE SDPI opened at $1.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $35.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.12. Superior Drilling Products has a 12-month low of $0.62 and a 12-month high of $1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.98.

Insider Buying and Selling at Superior Drilling Products

Superior Drilling Products ( NYSE:SDPI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Superior Drilling Products had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 31.54%. The business had revenue of $6.28 million for the quarter.

In other Superior Drilling Products news, major shareholder Jeffrey E. Eberwein purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.84 per share, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,250,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,890,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 110,325 shares of company stock worth $99,770. Company insiders own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Superior Drilling Products

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SDPI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Superior Drilling Products by 120.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 451,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 247,328 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Superior Drilling Products by 11.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 389,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 38,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Superior Drilling Products in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. 15.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Superior Drilling Products

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in North America and internationally. Its drilling solutions include Drill-N-Ream, a dual-section wellbore conditioning tool; Strider, a drill string oscillation system technology; and V-Stream, an advanced conditioning system.

