Sureserve Group (LON:SUR) Hits New 1-Year High at $125.00

Sureserve Group plc (LON:SUR – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 125 ($1.56) and last traded at GBX 124.10 ($1.55), with a volume of 1837390 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 124.25 ($1.55).

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.50) price objective on shares of Sureserve Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 116.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 95.13. The firm has a market cap of £206.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,380.56 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.79, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Sureserve Group plc provides compliance and energy support services in the United Kingdom. It offers gas compliance services, including emergency call out facilities, service programs to meet compliance requirements, installations and repairs to gas appliances and systems, void works, building and associated works, electrical installations and repair, legionella risk assessment, and carbon monoxide and smoke detector installation services to local authority, housing association, and charity customers.

