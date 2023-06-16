Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $7.15

Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$7.15 and last traded at C$7.17, with a volume of 262366 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$7.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SGY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Surge Energy from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Surge Energy from C$14.75 to C$13.75 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Surge Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.75 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.67.

Surge Energy Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.70. The stock has a market cap of C$716.83 million, a P/E ratio of 2.40, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.28.

Surge Energy Dividend Announcement

Surge Energy ( TSE:SGY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$161.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$158.40 million. Surge Energy had a net margin of 44.74% and a return on equity of 39.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Surge Energy Inc. will post 0.8988903 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.58%. Surge Energy’s payout ratio is 15.79%.

Surge Energy Company Profile

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

Further Reading

