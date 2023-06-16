Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$1.98–$1.68 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$1.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $103.00 million-$106.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $104.95 million.

Shares of NASDAQ SRDX opened at $25.43 on Friday. Surmodics has a 1-year low of $16.00 and a 1-year high of $39.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.32 and a 200-day moving average of $25.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The company has a market capitalization of $359.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 1.00.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.09. Surmodics had a negative return on equity of 18.98% and a negative net margin of 34.92%. The company had revenue of $27.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.99 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Surmodics will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SRDX shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Surmodics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised Surmodics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Surmodics by 141.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Surmodics by 24.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Surmodics by 408.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Surmodics in the third quarter worth $87,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in shares of Surmodics by 34.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

Surmodics, Inc engages in the provision of surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays. It also develops and commercializes medical devices that are designed to address unmet clinical needs and engineered to the most demanding requirements.

