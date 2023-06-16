Sutton Harbour Group (LON:SUH) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $21.47

Sutton Harbour Group plc (LON:SUH – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 21.47 ($0.27) and traded as low as GBX 16.50 ($0.21). Sutton Harbour Group shares last traded at GBX 19 ($0.24), with a volume of 22,414 shares.

Sutton Harbour Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.55. The company has a market cap of £24.69 million, a P/E ratio of -12.94 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 21.41 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 21.74.

Sutton Harbour Group Company Profile

Sutton Harbour Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, offers habour and its ancillary facilities in the United Kingdom. It operates through Marine, Real Estate, Car Parking, and Regeneration segments. The company owns and operates a Marina at Sutton Harbour that provides berthing for 492 leisure and commercial vessels; King Point Marina that has 119 leisure berths; and Plymouth Fisheries.

