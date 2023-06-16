Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $4.22

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.22 and traded as low as $4.09. Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) shares last traded at $4.12, with a volume of 769,242 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays raised Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.25.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Trading Up 1.3 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.79.

About Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ)

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) provides various banking products and services for private and corporate customers primarily in Sweden, the United Kingdom, Norway, the Netherlands, the United States, Luxembourg, China, Germany, France, and Poland. The company offers savings, transactions, business, currency, and investment accounts, as well as accounts for cash pool, and forestry and agriculture; mortgage and committed loans, and private loans; mutual funds; pension products; credit and debit cards; and payment and reconciliation services.

